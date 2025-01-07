Ford Puma was the best-selling car of 2024 – followed by the Kia Sportage and Nissan Qashqai

The Ford Puma was the best-selling car of 2024 in the UK, narrowly beating the Kia Sportage in to second place.

Yesterday, we got details of the number of cars sold in the UK in 2024, which also highlighted the reluctance of private buyers to move in to EVs despite a significant rise in the number of new EVs sold. But what were the best-selling cars of 2024?

With EVs taking a 19.6% market share in 2024 you may have expected to see a few EVs creeping into the top ten cars for 2024, but there was only one – the Tesla Model Y.

With sales of 32,862, the Model Y sold almost twice as many as its nearest electric rival the Audi Q4 e-tron, followed by the Tesla Model 3, MG4, BMW i4, Mercedes EQA, Skoda Enyaq, Hyundai Kona, Volvo EX30 and VW ID.4.

For the other 80% of the market, it was the Ford Puma out on top with sales of 48,340, narrowly pushing the Kia Sportage into second place by just 1,177 units, with the Nissan Qashqai in third place with 42,418 sales.

It was another Nissan – the Juke – in fourth place with 34,454 followed by the aforementioned Tesla Model Y, meaning the top five were all SUVs.

The bottom half of the top 10 saw the VW Golf in sixth, Hyundai Tucson in seventh, MG HS in eighth, Volvo XC40 in ninth and VW Polo in 10th.