Electric car sales in the UK UP by 19.6% in 2024 – but just 10% are private buyers

New car sales in the UK rose by a modest 2.6% in 2024, with BEV sales up by 19.6%, almost entirely driven by fleet sales.

The UK government is currently ‘consulting’ on the future path for EVs and a ban on new ICE, Hybrid and PHEV sales, but the consultations are with the car industry with no input from private buyers.

This should come as no surprise, because consultation with private buyers would conclude that ICE cars should not be banned and it should be left to a free market to decide whether they want to buy an EV, not a market controlled and regulated by politicians looking to score ‘green’ points.

That’s evident when you look at EV sales in the UK for 2024, sales which have risen by 19.6% on 2023 but which are almost entirely driven by tax breaks for business and massive – and unsustainable – discounts from car makers, with just one in 10 new EVs bought by private buyers.

The desperate actions by car makers to flog EVs also went in to overdrive in December as car makers strove to shift as many electrified cars as possible to close in on the ridiculous 22% mandated EV sales, with EVs taking a 31.0% market share. But at what cost to car makers? It’s bonkers.

Mike Hawes, SMMT Chief Executive, said:

A record year for EV registrations underscores vehicle manufacturers’ unswerving commitment to a decarbonised new car market, with more choice, better range and increased affordability than ever before. This has come at huge cost, however, with the billions invested in new models being supplemented by generous incentives which are unsustainable. We need rapid results from the regulatory review and urgent substantive support for consumers – else automotive investments will be at risk and the jobs, economic growth and net zero ambitions we all share in jeopardy.

Surely it’s time, instead of forcing EVs on an unreceptive market, to let the free market decide? Otherwise, it’s all going to end in tears, because once we get to 2030 and new ICE sales are banned, the tax breaks for business users and massive car maker discounts will all go in the bin and cars will become unaffordable for the vast majority.

Or maybe that’s the objective?