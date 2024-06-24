Ford RS200 REBORN as it hits 40 – with Ford ‘Continuation’ models to come

The iconic Ford RS200 will be reborn as it hits 40 by Boreham Motorworks, with a limited run backed by Ford.

There’s increasing love in the classic car world for Fords, especially fast Fords, with Cosworth models in particular fetching mad money, and even early RS models notching up six-figure values.

There’s also a big place in the market for restomods as lovers of older cars look to make their ‘Classic’ able to keep up with modern traffic and incorporate modern tech, and a trend for ‘Continuation’ cars from high-end makers.

Mix all those together and you perhaps have the recipe for the rebirth of the Ford RS200, which is being built by Boreham MotorWorks – with the full backing of Ford – as a very limited run as the RS200 celebrates its 40th birthday.

Set to launch later this year, the Boreham RS200 is not a restomod but will be built from the ground up and recreate the RS200, although expect a bit of new tech in the mix.

Will Ford, General Manager, Ford Performance Motorsports, said:

From the first time we met with Boreham Motorworks and the DRVN team, it was clear that they had an exciting vision for how to bring some of our most iconic historical nameplates to life for the modern era. It will be exciting to see this relationship flourish and to see how Boreham Motorworks brings the vision to life at a time when there is so much passion from enthusiasts for great experiences.

Aside from the ‘New’ RS200, Boreham is to build a run of ‘Blue Print Accurate’ continuation cars from Ford’s iconic models, the first of which is the Escort MK1 (pictured below with the RS200) complete with continuation VIN numbers, with at least a further five models in the pipeline.

If all this floats your boat, you can stick down an expression of interest at Boreham Motorworks.