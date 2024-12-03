Genesis Electrified GV70 gets a bit of a makeover for 2025

The Genesis Electrified GV70, an electric take on the ICE GV70 from Hyundai’s posh brand – gets updated looks and tech for 2025.

Hyundai and Kia have moved in to EVs with some properly bespoke EV offerings tempting buyers (especially Fleet buyers) adding to the brands’ strong ICE sales amounting to pushing on 200,000 sales in the UK so far this year.

By contrast, Hyundai’s posh brand isn’t doing so well, with combined UK sales so far this year of only around 1,000 cars. Makes you wonder how long Hyundai will keep pushing its slow-selling sibling brand.

For now, though, things move forward with a 2025 refresh for the Genesis Electrified GV70 – an EV take on the regular GV70 which was first revealed almost exactly three years ago as a £65k EV – although the updates are not massive.

Most of the cosmetic updates come at the front, with a revised ‘Crest’ grille and new complicated-looking light signature and a tweaked bumper, with new 20″ matte grey alloys and new indicators at the back. There’s also a new Ceres Blue paint option.

Inside is still on the plush side, with the infotainment and driver display now integrated into a single 27″ OLED screen, enhanced mood lighting, new steering wheel, new B&O Sound and a choice of three interior colours including a new “Icy Blue/Glacier White Two-Tone” option.

As Genesis hasn’t noted any powertrain updates we assume the only option will be AWD with 483bhp powered by a 77.4kWh battery.

Due to launch in Korea in March, expect the new Electrified GV70 to arrive in the UK next summer.