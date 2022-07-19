Genesis Electrified GV70 – a posh Hyundai EV – goes on sale in the UK

The Genesis Electrified GV70, an electric version of the GV70, goes on sale in the UK in Sport trim with prices starting from £64,405.

Hyundai is doing interesting things with EVs, and the Ioniq 5 is one of the best EVs you can buy. But Hyundai’s posh Genesis brand is heading down the EV route too with the Electrified GV70, revealed back in November and now on sale in the UK from £64,405.

Available only in Sport trim, the Electrified GV70 comes with a dual-motor setup producing 476bhp – good for 0-62mph in 4.2 seconds – and 800v architecture with 350kW rapid charging from 10-80% in 18 minutes.

Standard kit includes 14.5″ infotainment, E-Terrain mode, leather electric seats, LED mood lighting and a range of option packages to add to the spec (and the cost).

They include Innovation Pack (£3,560), Convenience Pack (£1,180), Comfort Seat Pack (£1,630), Lexicon Sound (£990), Second Row Comfort Pack (£600), Nappa Leather (£2,350), Outdoor Pack (£880) and Sunroof Pack (£1,480), as well as individual options like 20″ alloys (£630) and Fingerprint Recognition (£80).

Dominique Boesch, Genesis Europe MD, said:

Delivering the core Genesis values of premium performance, intuitive technology and unrivalled luxury, Electrified GV70 also provides exceptional versatility and an electric experience that demands no compromise from customers. Electrified GV70 is the third electrical vehicle from Genesis this year, and underlines our commitment to sustainability as we move towards our goal of being carbon neutral by 2035.

On sale now, the first customer cars will arrive in October.