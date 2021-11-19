Cars UK

The Genesis Electrified GV70 adds to Hyundai’s ‘Posh Brand’ EV offerings

By

The Genesis Electrified GV70

Genesis electrifies the GV70 SUV

The Genesis Electrified GV70 is revealed in China as Genesis swaps the GV70’s ICE for 482bhp electric power with a 310-mile range.

We’ve already seen Hyundai roll out the Seven Concept this week as a concept look at the upcoming Ioniq 7, complete with EV-specific platform and ‘new EV age’ looks defining how Hyundai (and Volvo) see future SUV EV’s.

Now it’s the turn of Hyundai’s posh brand, Genesis, to roll out a new EV of their own with the Genesis Electrified GV70 which, as the name suggests, is an EV take on the regular GV70, rather than a bespoke EV on an EV-specific platform.

That means the GV70 EV keeps its familiar SUV looks – but with a few EV mods –  with its ICE  bits stripped out and replaced by a couple of electric motors and a big bank of batteries.

Only available with four-wheel; drive, the Electrified GV70 gets an electric motor on each axle for a total maximum output of 482bhp and 516lb/ft of torque, enough to hustle to 62mph in 4.5 seconds when you need to.

Genesis says the GV70 EV will travel more than 310 miles on a charge, officially, and 250 miles in the real world, with its battery taking 350kW charge for very rapid top-ups. Oddly, Genesis isn’t saying how big the battery is.

Other tweaks for the GV70 EV include a new E-Tearrin mode for tackling a bit of rough terrain, electronic suspension that adapts using data collection, and one-pedal driving.

With the ICE Genesis GV70 already on sale in the UK, we’d expect the Electrified GV70 to be made available here too.

