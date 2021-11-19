The Genesis Electrified GV70 adds to Hyundai’s ‘Posh Brand’ EV offerings

The Genesis Electrified GV70 is revealed in China as Genesis swaps the GV70’s ICE for 482bhp electric power with a 310-mile range.

We’ve already seen Hyundai roll out the Seven Concept this week as a concept look at the upcoming Ioniq 7, complete with EV-specific platform and ‘new EV age’ looks defining how Hyundai (and Volvo) see future SUV EV’s.

Now it’s the turn of Hyundai’s posh brand, Genesis, to roll out a new EV of their own with the Genesis Electrified GV70 which, as the name suggests, is an EV take on the regular GV70, rather than a bespoke EV on an EV-specific platform.

That means the GV70 EV keeps its familiar SUV looks – but with a few EV mods – with its ICE bits stripped out and replaced by a couple of electric motors and a big bank of batteries.

Only available with four-wheel; drive, the Electrified GV70 gets an electric motor on each axle for a total maximum output of 482bhp and 516lb/ft of torque, enough to hustle to 62mph in 4.5 seconds when you need to.

Genesis says the GV70 EV will travel more than 310 miles on a charge, officially, and 250 miles in the real world, with its battery taking 350kW charge for very rapid top-ups. Oddly, Genesis isn’t saying how big the battery is.

Other tweaks for the GV70 EV include a new E-Tearrin mode for tackling a bit of rough terrain, electronic suspension that adapts using data collection, and one-pedal driving.

With the ICE Genesis GV70 already on sale in the UK, we’d expect the Electrified GV70 to be made available here too.