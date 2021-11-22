Genesis G70 Shooting Brake – Hyundai’s posh ‘Estate’ for Europe – goes on sale in the UK

The Genesis G70 Shooting Brake, the estate version of the Genesis G70 – goes on sale in the UK as the fifth Genesis model. Costs from £35,250.

Hyundai is on a bit of a mission to get its ‘posh’ Genesis brand up and running in Europe and the UK, and we’ve already seen the G70 and GV70, as well as the G80 and GV80, go on sale.

Now it’s the turn of the Genesis G70 Shooting Brake – a car Hyundai says has been developed especially for the European market – to go on sale in the UK. And its costs from £35,250.

How well the G70 Shooting Brake will fare against competition like the BMW 3 Series Touring remains to be seen, but Hyundai/Genesis is no longer a budget choice for buyers, and its cars now offer as much as the ‘premium’ competition. Badge snobbery is perhaps the only obstacle left, and Hyundai clearly hopes a ‘Genesis’ badge will solve that.

Despite revealing prices for the Shooting Brake, for some reason, we’ve got no detail on spec levels, but we do know the G70 Shooting Brake starts at £35,250 for the petrol Premium Line and £37,600 for the diesel, with Luxury Line models costing £40,250 for the diesel and £40,700 for the petrol, and range-topping Sport Line models from £41,430 for the diesel and £41,880 for the petrol.

The petrol engine on offer is a 2,0-litre four-pot with 251bhp and the diesel a 2.2-litre with 199bhp, both mated to an eight-speed auto sending power to the back.

Dominique Boesch, Genesis MD Europe, said:

The G70 Shooting Brake is a truly unique vehicle designed and engineered specifically for European customers. With over a decade’s worth of development including a dedicated focus on European roads, the G70 Shooting Brake underlines our commitment to the region and its rich automotive history. Along with best-in-class technology, refined performance and assured safety, the model makes for a truly special European offering.

Although Genesis hasn’t revealed specs for the three-model G70 Shooting Brake range, you can expect decent levels of kit and tech and high-quality materials.