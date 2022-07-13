Gridserve launches EV test drives of Tesla, Polestar, Mercedes and Nissan models

Gridserve Electric Forecourts in Braintree and Norwich are now offering electric car test drives in Tesla, Polestar, Mercedes and Nissan models.

What, you might ask, is Gridserve – purveyors of electrickery for EVs – doing offering test drives of electric cars?

Well, nice as it would be to think they’re simply being altruistic and taking a long-term view by encouraging ICE drivers to test an EV and get interested, it’s a bit more commercial than that.

In fact, apart from offering probably the best Electric Forecourts with proper rapid charging we have in the UK at the moment, Gridserve also has Gridserve Car Leasing which, you won’t be astonished to learn, specialises in leasing products for electric cars.

That said, the opportunity to drive a car before you lease it, especially from a choice of rival brands, is not exactly commonplace, and Gridserve has a decent selection on offer to play with.

The cars on offer – at the Electric Forecourts in Braintree and Norwich – include the Tesla Model 3 and ModelY, the Polestar 2, the Mercedes EQB and the Nissan Leaf.

Gridserve Car Leasing’s Robert Buckland said:

Our new test drive programme gives customers the chance to select vehicles and experience their very own electric car group test, following in the footsteps of Hammond, Clarkson, or the latest reviewers from What Car? as they choose their next car. The key difference is; whether our customers are experienced experts or brand new to EVs, the GRIDSERVE Car Leasing team will help customers to make the best choice for them

If you’re in striking distance of Norwich or Braintree, you can book your own EV test drive here.