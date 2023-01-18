Hertz to provide 10,000 Tesla Model 3 and Polestar 2 for Uber rent in London

Hertz is expanding its EV rental for Uber drivers, making 10,000 Tesla Model 3 and Polestar 2 available for Uber drivers in London.

Whatever your take on the headlong rush into EVs is, there’s no question that EVs are perfect for relatively modest-length journies in cities and towns, reducing pollution at the point of use and quietening a noisy landscape.

So the arrival of the range-extender black cab in London – spending most of its time running as an EV – is good news for Londoners as the Geely-built cab runs quietly around the capital; far better than the old diesel cabs belching out smoke all day.

But the taxi landscape in London has changed massively in recent years, and ride-hailers are as likely to hail an Uber as they are a black cab, so the news Hertz is making 10,000 EVs available to rent in London for Uber drivers is a step in the right direction.

The cars available for Uber drivers in London will be Tesla and Polestar – the Model 3 and Polestar 2 – and will include insurance and basic maintenance.

Uber says London is already the leading European city for Uber Evs, with more than 7,000 EVs already on the road, and this latest announcement pushes Uber further down the road on its intention to be zero-emission by 2030.

No prices for the Hertz deal for EVs from Tesla and Polestar for Uber drivers in London yet, but in the US the cost starts from around £270 per week.