Honda e:Ny1 PREVIEWS new electric Crossover from Honda due in 2023

The Honda e:Ny1 is revealed as the first look at a new compact electric crossover from Honda, due to joining the Honda e in 2023 as Honda expands its electric offerings.

Honda has already dipped its corporate toe in the electric car market with the very appealing Honda e.

But the Honda e, despite its retro appeal, isn’t really a mainstream offering with its relatively high price and modest range. But Honda has plans to change that, not by giving the Honda e a bigger battery and better pricing, but by delivering a new electric crossover next year.

The new electric crossover is previewed by the Honda e:Ny1 (pictured above) which will put Honda in a very competitive place in the EV market with a mainstream model around the size of the electric Hyundai Kona.

Looking not a million miles away from the SUV e:concept we saw in 2020, the e:Ny1 is expected to be built on an extended version of the Honda e’s platform which will mean it gets a bigger battery with more competitive range.

Honda said:

Coming to market in 2023, the e:Ny1 electric vehicle (EV) will be at the centre of Honda’s future product line up. Offering the unique blend of dynamics, technology and design that Honda is known for, the compact SUV will provide a great option for families looking for their first EV.