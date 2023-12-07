Honda to launch a ‘New Global EV Series’ at CES amid reports the Honda E is to be DROPPED

Honda teases the launch of a new ‘Global EV Series’ at CES in January amid reports the cute little Honda E is to be dropped.

Honda, just like other Japanese car makers, seems to be a bit behind the curve with its transition to EVs, with little on offer to compete with the Korean brands and Tesla.

Yes, we have recently seen the arrival of the Honda e:Ny1 to try and compete in a crowded marketplace as a sort of electric take on the Honda HR-V, but it doesn’t seem to offer anything to cause other EV brands to be concerned. And then there’s the Honda E.

When it arrived we loved its retro looks and funky cabin, but the reality is that it’s very expensive for what it offers and, with its small battery, offers not much more than a 100-mile range in the real world.

And despite the love from a distance for the Honda E, that doesn’t look to have translated in to sales and it seems Honda is about to drop the Honda E from sale in Europe, according to Electrive.

Now, Honda is planning a ‘New Global EV Series’, teased today with a single image (above) and due to be revealed at CES in January.

Hondas has released no details so far, and all we can tell from the teaser image is that it’s a radical departure from anything Honda currently builds with a sloping from end and no visible addenda and a set of aerodynamic wheels.

Expect another tease or three to come between now and CECS in January.