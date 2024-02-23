Hyundai i20 N Line returns to the i20 range as the only ‘Sporty’ option

The recently arrived facelift for the Hyundai i20 didn’t come with the ‘sporty’ N Line trim, but now it’s back with some minor tweaks.

Despite the demise of superminis in an EV age regularly predicted – with cars like the Ford Fiesta disappearing in the quest for EVs – Hyundai believes, quite rightly, that there’s still a big market for affordable ICE models.

So the Hyundai i20 which arrived in 2020 was given an update and facelift last year, although there was no sign of the sporty-looking i20 N Line or the slightly bonkers i20 N.

It seems likely that the i20 N is gone for good thanks to Euro 7 emissions, but Hyundai has now launched an updated version of the i20 N Line for those looking for an i20 with a bit of visual attitude.

The changes Hyundai has wrought for the N Line are minimal, with a new grille pattern, some new 17″ alloys, N Line bumper and inserts and four new paint jobs – Lumen Grey Pearl, Meta Blue Pearl, Vibrant Blue Pearl, and Lucid Lime Metallic.

Inside, it’s still red stitching and highlights with a 10.25″ infotainment and ‘N’ steering wheel, with new multi-colour ambient lighting and LED interior lights, sports seats and aluminium pedals.

Hyundai makes no mention of powertrain options for the i20 N Line, but as the only engine available on the rest of the new 120 range is a 1.0-litre three-pot with 99bhp and optional seven-speed DCT, we assume it’s the same for the N Line.

No word on pricing either, but it’s likely to be much the same as the i20 Ultimate at £27k.