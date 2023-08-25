New Hyundai i20 prices and specs announced – costs from £20,770

The recently updated Hyundai i20 supermini costs from £20,770 – rising to £25,320 – with three trim levels and a single engine option.

Ford may have given up on the supermini, but Hyundai is pushing on with the recently revealed facelift for the i20. And now we get prices and specs, with a choice of three trim levels and a single engine option.

The entry-level model i20 is the i20 Advance which costs from £20,770 and gets new 16″ alloys, LED lights, 8″ Touchscreen, 10.25″ instrument panel, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, parking sensors, rear-view camera, Air Con and Hyundai’s SmartSense safety pack.

The middle option is the i20 Premium (from £22,570) which adds 17″ alloys, electric mirrors, auto wipers, privacy glass, ambient lighting, Climate, heated front seats and steering wheel and a 10.25″ touchscreen

Top of the range is the i20 Ultimate (from £24,070) which adds keyless, stop0start, wireless phone charging, posh Bose Sound, Blind Spot Warning and Forward Collision Assist.

This time around, the i20 comes with just one engine option – the 98bhp three-pot turbo – as Hyundai has dropped the more powerful 118bhp option, and all with a six-speed manual gearbox as standard. A seven-speed DCT ‘box is also available on all trim levels which adds £1,250 to the price.

Ashley Andrew, Hyundai UK President, said:

Since its introduction in 2009, the i20 has consistently delivered for consumers looking for a supermini that combines style, value and specification. The enhancements for new i20 strengthens our proposition even further in this segment as we look to attract more people to our exciting brand.