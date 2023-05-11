Hyundai i20 Facelift brings new look and new tech to Hyundai’s Ford Fiesta challenger

Hyundai’s Ford Fiesta challenger – the Hyundai i20 – gets a mid-life facelift with new looks and additional tech.

Ford is giving up on the supermini as the end of the Fiesta arrives and doubt surrounds the future of cars like the VW Polo. Blame EVs.

But not all car makers are fleeing the market, and we’ve seen Renault update the Clio and Mazda update the Mazda 2 to make them more appealing to Fiesta buyers no longer able to grab a new Fiesta.

Now it’s Hyundai’s turn to pitch harder for a piece of the Fiesta’s market with a facelift for the Hyundai i20, with new looks and new technology to improve the now three-year-old i20.

Much of the usual facelift fodder is employed by Hyundai to give the i20 sharper looks with new grille, new front bumper with side air intakes, new alloys new rear bumper with bigger fake diffuser and some new colours – Meta Blue Pearl, Lumen Grey Pearl and Lucid Lime Metallic.

Inside, there’s the option of a Lime Green Interior Colour Package with lime stitching and new sporty pattern for the upholstery, upfarded 4.2″ LCD cluster, OTA map updates, USB-C, optional twin 10.25″ screens, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, LED lighting and optional BOSE.

Hyundai Safety Sense comes as standard with Forward Collision, Blind Spot and Smart cruise, with engine options a 99bhp or 118bhp version of Hyundai’s 1.0-litre three-pot with either a six-speed manual or seven-speed DCT. More variants will follow.