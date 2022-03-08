Hyundai Ioniq 5 EV BEATS BMW iX, Toyota Yaris Cross and more to be UK Car of the Year 2022

The Hyundai Ioniq 5 has been named the UK Car of the Year 2022, beating off competition from BMW, Skoda, Toyota and more.

There seems to be an unwritten rule around Car of the Year awards recently that the only possible winner is an electric car, despite the fact that the vast majority of buyers aren’t interested in EVs, or simply can’t afford them.

That said, and if you ignore the cost, the UK Car of the Year for 2022 – the Hyundai Ioniq 5 – announced today, is a worthy winner, with individual styling, good range and performance.

It beat off competition from a number of ICE cars – including the Skoda Fabia, Kia Ceed, Genesis G70 Shooting Brake and Toyota Yaris Cross – and EVs including the BMW iX, Porsche Taycan and Fiat 500e.

The Ioniq 5 was chosen as the 2022 winner by a diverse panel of 29 judges from publications like The Sunday Times, The Daily Express, The Telegraph, The Independent and Top Gear, with John Challen, Managing editor of the Car of the Year Awards, commenting:

The Hyundai IONIQ 5 feels like the future of motoring, only it’s here today. The design, performance and practicality make it a fantastic proposition for those looking for an EV – and also a very worthy winner of the title ‘UK Car of the Year 2022′.

The UK Car of the Year Award is just the latest in an increasing list of awards for the Ioniq 5.