Hyundai Ioniq 5 N – Hyundai’s first electric ‘N’ car – spied on video

The Hyundai Ioniq 5 N, expected to be the first of Hyundai’s electric N models, is spied on video ahead of an imminent reveal.

No one can doubt that Hyundai has come on in leaps and bounds in the last decade, and now counts as a mainstream maker with a strong reputation.

That’s been built on the back of a range of ever-improving mainstream models and, more recently, with their foray in to the world of performance offerings with their N models, first with the 130 N and lately with the Kona N.

Both its mainstream model range and its performance offerings match anything in the market, and it’s starting to move in to EVs in a big way too.

The first really credible EV offering from Hyundai was the electric Hyundai Kona, with an EV powertrain successfully grafted in to the otherwise ICE-powered Kona, to deliver a family EV Crossover at not completely stupid prices and with decent range.

But the real EV start for Hyundai was the Ioniq 5 with its dedicated EV platform, retro styling, good range and decent performance. Although with prices starting from over £40k it’s not exactly cheap.

Now, we’re about see how Hyundai is going to marry its EV range with its N Performance, with Hyundai declaring 15 July 2022 as ‘N Day’ when we expect to see at least a couple of new electric N models – the Ioniq 5 N and the Ioniq 6 N.

Ahead of that, the Ioniq 5 N has been spied doing some last-minute testing at the Nurburgring, covered in camouflage which looks like a chequered flag, sporting a ‘Never Just Drive’ slogan on its flanks and looking quick, and flat, as it blats around the track.

There’s nothing official on what powers the Ioniq 5 N, but it’s probably a safe bet it will be at least as good s the Kia EV6 GT’s powertrain, delivering up to 600bhp – sent to all four wheels – and a 0-62mph in under 4.0 seconds.

It looks promising, and next week we’ll find out all the official details. Expect prices of around £60k.

Hyundai Ioniq 5 N Spy Video