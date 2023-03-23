Hyundai Ioniq 5 N SPIED on video as debut nears for Hyundai’s first ‘N’ EV

The Hyundai Ioniq 5 will spawn an ‘N’ version this year, ahead of which we have the Ioniq 5 N on video blatting at the Nurburgring.

The Hyundai Ioniq 5 has turned in to a proper success story for Hyundai, with appealing retro- looks, bags of space, decent range and good performance.

But what’s been missing from the Ioniq 5 is the Hyundai equivalent of the Kia EV6 GT, a car with pushing on 600bhp and supercar-shaming performance.

That Hyundai take on the EV6 GT will be the first ‘N’ EV from Hyundai, and we finally got confirmation of plans to deliver the Ioniq 5 N at Hyundai’s ‘N Day‘ last summer, together with a first look at the Ioniq 6 N too.

We got more information on the 5 N in December last year when Hyundai revealed it would get flappy pedals and a ‘virtual’ DCT-box to make it feel like an i30 N to drive. Not only that, but you’ll be able to pipe the sound of the ICE N too for an aural experience.

With the Ioniq 5 N expected to debut in the coming months, we have video of the 5 N out at the Nurburgring as Hyundai continues to shake it down.

We can see it sits lower than a regular Ioniq 5 with bigger wheels and brakes and a subtle body kit, but we also know Hyundai will differentiate it from its Kia sibling with a proper ‘N’ suspension setup and, it’s expected, at least 600bhp to play with, as well as Drift Mode.

More when we get it ahead of the Ioniq 5 N’s debut.

Hyundai Ioniq 5 N Nurburgring Spy Video