Hyundai N Day DELIVERS – Ioniq 5 N confirmed, Ioniq 6 N previewed and HYDROGEN N Vision 74 too

Hyundai N Day delivers confirmation of the Ioniq 5 N for 2023, an RN22e previewing the Ioniq 6 N and a Hydrogen BEV N Vision 74.

We speculated that Hyundai’s N Day would see the unveiling of the first electric ‘N’ cars with the Ioniq 5 N and Ioniq 6 N bowing in. Well, they haven’t arrived as production models, but both have taken centre stage as Hyundai’s very interesting N Day rolled out early this morning.

What we actually got is the Hyundai RN22e as a motorsport take on the Ioniq 6, and the Hyundai N Vision 74 as a hydrogen fuel cell BEV inspired by Hyundai’s Giugiaro-designed 1974 Pony Car. Oh, and confirmation that the Ioniq 5 will launch in 2023.

Hyundai RN22e

The Hyundai RN22e is, to all intents and purposes, a first look at the Ioniq 6 N, but with a Motorsport makeover, more aero and a powertrain which looks to be borrowed from the Kia EV6 GT.

That means an electric motor on each axle and 577bhp and 538lb/ft of torque to play with and performance expected to be in the 3.0 second range to 62mph and a top speed over 155mph, with torque vectoring allowing drifting, N Sound+ which pipes an appropriate soundtrack and even N e-Shift to replicate gear changes. Because the driving experience is all in a performance model. Hyundai says:

As Hyundai N develops and verifies state-of-the-art technologies for transfer to N production models, RN22e plays an important role as the rolling lab for upcoming EV N models. Knowing what exhilarates enthusiasts, N is developing new features, such as the emotional driving experience for electrified models.

Hyundai N Vision 74

Unlike the Ioniq 6 N preview the RN22e Concept delivers, the Hyundai N Vision 74 is a totally different beast, previewing nothing imminent, we suspect, but celebrating Hyundai’s heritage (yes, it has one) and displaying a new take on hydrogen power.

The look of the N Vision 74 is inspired by the Pony Car designed for Hyundai by Giugiaro in 1974 – and which is said to have inspired the DeLorean – and it does look retro-tastic. But it’s what’s underneath which demonstrates Hyundai’s electric dreams aren’t a one-trick pony (pun intended).

The powertrain is in fact an outing for Hyundai’s latest hydrogen fuel cell, but not just an FCEV. Hyundai says:

Hyundai’s engineers developed a hybrid structure of a battery-electric in combination with an FCEV system, which is placed in an all-new layout. By having fuel cell system and battery-electric powering the N Vision 74 together, the cooling efficiency is improved, while the two different power sources can be used depending on different driving conditions.

It all sounds very clever, and here in the N Vision 74 it means 670bhp, 664lb/ft of torque, a range of 373 miles and, no doubt, impressive performance.

Will the N Vision 74 go in to production? We do hope so.