Hyundai Ioniq 6 First Edition SELLS OUT in 24 hours

The Hyundai Ioniq 6 First Edition – the launch model for Hyundai’s new electric Ioniq offering – sells out in the UK in just 24 hours.

The Hyundai Ioniq 5 was Hyundai’s first ‘proper’ EV, built on a dedicated EV platform and offering impressive retro vibes in a clever package with good range and decent performance; a perfect family EV.

The follow-up to the Ioniq 5 is the Ioniq 6, previewed by the Prophecy Concept and revealed in production guise in the summer, offering a similar range of powertrains and space but with a ‘Streamliner’ design creating a slippery shape for improved range. Hyundai is not heading down the ‘Russian Doll’ route with its EV offerings and is aiming the Ioniq 6 at aspiring young professionals, having covered the family EV market with the ‘5’.

The first Ioniq 6 out of the gate and heading to customers is the Ioniq 6 First Edition, a £55k Ioniq 6 with good spec and cosmetic titivations.

It comes with a 77.4kWh battery and electric motor at each end for 320bhp, 0-62mph in 5.1 seconds and range of 320 miles.

Titivations for the First Edition include 20″ matte black alloys, black exterior trim elements, black leather seats with Grey Tartan inserts and a choice of four paint jobs.

Hyundai put the Ioniq 6 First Edition on sale this week in the UK, Germany, France, Norway and the Netherlands with 2,500 cars on offer. And they sold out in less than 24 hours.

Ulrich Mechau, Hyundai’s Sales VP Europe, said:

This extraordinarily high interest in and demand for IONIQ 6 First Edition underscores Hyundai’s leadership in zero-emission mobility. With its aerodynamically sculpted silhouette, long driving range, and interior that elevates the electric mobility experience for customers, IONIQ 6 redefines what a car should be. We are certain that European customers will be immediately drawn to our Electrified Streamliner.

Those who managed to grab a First Edition will get their cars in spring 2023.