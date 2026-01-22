Hyundai Ioniq 6 N goes on SALE – costs the same as the Ioniq 5 N

The electric Hyundai Ioniq 6 N, revealed last year, goes on sale in the UK, boasting 0-62mph in 3.2 seconds and costing £65,800.

Most EVs are reasonably seen as white goods with little proper driver involvement or aural delight, but the arrival of the Hyundai Ioniq 5 N three years ago at Goodwood disproved that notion with stellar performance and actual driver involvement.

Two years on from the Ioniq 5’s reveal, Hyundai were back at Goodwood last year with the reveal of the Ioniq 6 N, delivering the same recipe but all wrapped up in a coupe saloon body.

The Ioniq 6 N boasts 641bhp from its electric motors, powered by an 84kWh battery and good for a 300-mile range, with a simulated sequential ‘box with shorter ratios than the 5 N, with electrically adjustable dampers and electronic limited slip diff, as well as 400mm vented discs at the front and 300mm at the back.

Visual tweaks include a big rear wing, front splitter, side skirts and rear diffuser, with 20″ alloys sporting model-specific Pirelli P Zeros.

Inside, the 6 N gets sports seats upholstered in Alcantara and leather, metal pedals, knee support, welcome lighting, Hyundai’s CCnC Infotainment and the same steering wheel as the 5 N.

Now the Ioniq 6 N goes on sale at exactly the same price as the Ioniq 5 N – £65,800.

If you think the near £66k asking price is just the start and you’ll need to spend a small fortune to get the 6 N as you want it, then you’ll be pleased to know it’s a single spec offering with just paint options costing from £750 to £1,250 and a Vision Roof at £1,250, the only options.

Ashley Andrew, President of Hyundai & Genesis UK, said:

The IONIQ 5 N revolutionised the world of performance cars, proving that an electric car could still raise the pulse of a driving enthusiast. IONIQ 6 N delivers even more to the enthusiast driver; all the benefits of the 5 N’s high-performance E-GMP base, a suspension set up that produces both a different character, all encapsulated in the aerodynamic IONIQ 6’s electrified streamliner shape. The UK is one of the leading global markets for IONIQ 5 N, second only to the USA, and we are excited to see the how IONIQ 6 N is received by our enthusiast audience.

The Hyundai Ioniq 6 N is now on sale.