New Hyundai Ioniq 6 N BLASTS in to Goodwood with 641bhp

Two years on from the arrival of the Hyundai Ioniq 5 N at Goodwood, Hyundai returns to the Festival to reveal the new Hyundai Ioniq 6 N.

It’s exactly two years – or as close as makes no difference – since Hyundai turned up at the Goodwood Festival of Speed with the Ioniq 5 N, a bruiser of an oversized electric hot hatch which has since become the benchmark for powerful and fun-to-drive EVs.

Now, Hyundai is back at Goodwood with a new ‘N’ electric offering – the Hyundai Ioniq 6 N – and hoping to show the 6 N is not just a 5 N in new clothes.

That said, the 6 N comes with pretty much the same twin-motor setup as the 5 N, good for up to 641bhp and 568lb/ft of torque and powered by an 84kWh battery promising range of 291 miles and good for 0-62mph in a ridiculous 3.2 seconds.

But beyond the powertrain, the 6 N gets a new suspension setup with tweaked adaptive dampers, new geometry for better track focus, adjustable torque on both axles as well as beefy brakes and 20″ alloys.

There are changes for the 5 N’s trick software too, with N Drift Optimiser getting a trio of adjustable parameters for greater control, the e-Shift gets shorter virtual ratios, and there’s a new ‘Motorsport’ sound too.

The 6 N comes in for a cosmetic go faster makeover too, with a huge swan-neck rear wing at the back providing downforce (and making the Ioniq 6’s slightly odd back end look a good deal better), new front bumper with air dams channelling air down the side, side skirts, flared wheelarches and a back bumper with more ducts.

Inside, the 6 N gets front sports seats with ‘N’ logo, the same steering wheel as the 5 N and ambient lighting which doubles as a shift light.

Hyundai’s Manfred Harrer said:

IONIQ 6 N combines formidable power, sophisticated battery management, aerodynamic mastery and advanced suspension systems to deliver a compelling blend of speed, stability and comfort, setting new benchmarks in modern automotive engineering.

No word on pricing for the Ioniq 6 N yet, but it is thought Hyundai may actually pitch it below the 5 N’s £65k.