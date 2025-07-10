Cars UK

New Hyundai Ioniq 6 N BLASTS in to Goodwood with 641bhp

New Hyundai Ioniq 6 N front view

Two years on from the arrival of the Hyundai Ioniq 5 N at Goodwood, Hyundai returns to the Festival to reveal the new Hyundai Ioniq 6 N.

It’s exactly two years – or as close as makes no difference – since Hyundai turned up at the Goodwood Festival of Speed with the Ioniq 5 N, a bruiser of an oversized electric hot hatch which has since become the benchmark for powerful and fun-to-drive EVs.

Now, Hyundai is back at Goodwood with a new ‘N’ electric offering – the Hyundai Ioniq 6 N – and hoping to show the 6 N is not just a 5 N in new clothes.

That said, the 6 N comes with pretty much the same twin-motor setup as the 5 N, good for up to 641bhp and 568lb/ft of torque and powered by an 84kWh battery promising range of 291 miles and good for 0-62mph in a ridiculous 3.2 seconds.

But beyond the powertrain, the 6 N gets a new suspension setup with tweaked adaptive dampers, new geometry for better track focus, adjustable torque on both axles as well as beefy brakes and 20″ alloys.

Hyundai Ioniq 6 N interiorThere are changes for the 5 N’s trick software too, with N Drift Optimiser getting a trio of adjustable parameters for greater control, the e-Shift gets shorter virtual ratios, and there’s a new ‘Motorsport’ sound too.

The 6 N comes in for a cosmetic go faster makeover too, with a huge swan-neck rear wing at the back providing downforce (and making the Ioniq 6’s slightly odd back end look a good deal better), new front bumper with air dams channelling air down the side, side skirts, flared wheelarches and a back bumper with more ducts.

Inside, the 6 N gets front sports seats with ‘N’ logo, the same steering wheel as the 5 N and ambient lighting which doubles as a shift light.

Hyundai’s Manfred Harrer said:

IONIQ 6 N combines formidable power, sophisticated battery management, aerodynamic mastery and advanced suspension systems to deliver a compelling blend of speed, stability and comfort, setting new benchmarks in modern automotive engineering.

No word on pricing for the Ioniq 6 N yet, but it is thought Hyundai may actually pitch it below the 5 N’s £65k.

Hyundai Ioniq 6 N rear view

 

