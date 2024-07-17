Hyundai Ioniq 9 – Hyundai’s take on the Kia EV9 – CONFIRMED for 2024

some

A new 3-row electric Hyundai Ioniq 9 – previewed by the Hyundai Seven Concept – has been confirmed by Hyundai for a debut this year.

Despite an increasingly difficult marketplace for new EVs, Hyundai is still going strong with its EV push and has confirmed a new 3-row Ioniq model will debut later this year.

Previewed by the Hyundai Seven Concept almost three years ago, we expected the new Ioniq EV – Hyundai’s take on the Kia EV9 – to come with the Ioniq 7 monicker, but the rumour mill is convinced it will be the Hyundai Ionoq 9 to leave room for two more Ioniq models to sit above the Ioniq 6.

The only information we have comes from a Hyundai model update notification detailing upcoming models, with Hyundai referring only to the debut of a “2025 IONIQ 3-row SUV (EV) – All-new Model; Debuting later in 2024”. So the rest is guesswork.

Clearly, some of the Seven Concept’s frivolous bits like its “innovative living space on wheels“ will be replaced by something more akin to modern Hyundai EV fare, but it’s expected it will retain the overall look of the concept with a stretched shape like an overgrown ‘Bread Van’.

It’s also not too much of a stretch to expect the Ioniq 9’s powertrains to closely resemble what’s on offer in the Kia EV 9, which means a starting point of a RWD 201bhp entry-level with a 336-mile range from a 99.8kWh battery, a GT-Line model with 378bhp and range of 306 miles. It’s also possible we’ll see a performance model to sit at the top of the range.

With a debut for the Ioniq 9 later this year, expect Hyundai to start to reveal details with a tease or twelve in the coming months.