Hyundai Kona Electric gets OFFICIAL Electric Car Grant – not that it really matters

The Hyundai Kona Electric is the first Hyundai EV to qualify for the government’s Electric Car Grant, a Band 2 £1,500 grant.

The Electric Car Grant has been with us for a while, with almost all the EVs qualifying only for the Band 2 £1,500 payment, and just a handful qualifying for the more generous Band 1 £3,750 grant.

Until now, none of Hyundai’s EVs have qualified for the ECG, presumably because they didn’t have the ‘Green’ Science Based Target (SBT) certification, but seem to have now decided it was worth the effort to qualify to secure the ECG.

Hyundai says that securing the grant not only gives customers a £1,500 discount but also reduces the upfront payment on Motobility to just £749.

Ashley Andrew, President of Hyundai & Genesis UK, said:

KONA Electric’s eligibility for the Electric Car Grant ensures that customers have access to a more level playing field when it comes to choosing electric mobility. A lower retail price, attractive fleet proposition and lower Motability advance payment ensures that KONA Electric’s mix of high specification, long-range abilities and affordability remains extremely attractive, regardless of how you choose to fund your vehicle.

Hyundai clearly sees the ECG for the Kona as a good way to flog more EVs, but the reality is that they’ve been offering their own £1,500 ‘Grant’ on the Kona since the summer, and on the IONIQ 5, 5 N, IONIQ 6, 6 N and IONIQ 9 too, as well as a £3,750 ‘Grant’ on the Inster.

And in the real world, there are discounts of up to £5k readily available on brand new Konas from Hyundai dealers up and down the country.