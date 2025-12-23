Hyundai Staria ELECTRIC heading for a New Year debut to challenge the VW ID. Buzz?

Hyundai teases a new EV to debut at the Brussels Motor Show in January, which looks likely to be an electric Hyundai Staria MPV.

Hyundai has delivered a decent range of EVs in the last few years, with models from the Hyundai Inster and Inster Cross to the Ioniq 9 and with more on the way, including the Ioniq 3.

Now, Hyundai is teasing the arrival of a new EV at the Brussels Motor Show in January, and declaring it will be the “world premiere of its biggest EV yet”.

In a world of big electric SUVs, it would seem reasonable to think that this new EV from Hyundai will be a bigger take on the Ioniq 9, but the reality is that it’s almost certainly going to be an electric version of the Hyundai Staria Hybrid MPV (pictured below), a ‘People Carrier’ we don’t get in the UK but which has been on sale in Europe for a few years, and designed to challenge the likes of the VW ID. Buzz.

If this new Hyundai EV is indeed the Staria EV, it’s expected to come with a 99kWh battery pack and 800v architecture, with ultra-fast DC charging, dual 10.25″ screens for driver display and infotainment and the option of seven or nine seats.

All will be revealed in January, although you can probably expect more teasers – and confirmation this new EV is the Staria Electric – in the next couple of weeks.