Electric Hyundai Inster Cross now on SALE in the UK – pricing and specs announced

The electric Hyundai Inster Cross – Hyundai’s butch take on the Inster SUV – is now on sale in the UK in a single spec offering.

Hyundai has been doing well with its Ioniq range of EVs – the Ioniq 5, Ioniq 6 and the just revealed Ioniq 9, as well as its smaller, non-Ioniq, Kona Electric – which seem to cover most of the EV bases for buyers, with prices from £35k for the Kona Electric rising to, probably, £80k for a well-speeced Ioniq 9.

Now, Hyunida has decided there’s a market to be had at a price point below the Kona Electric so has rolled out the Hyundai Inster as a cheaper EV entry-point, based on the Korean Casper and now on sale in the UK from £23.5k.

Having rolled out the Inster with a couple of trim levels and a pair of powertrain options, Hyundai was soon back with a butch take on the Inster – the new Hyundai Inster Cross – which got off-road adventurer looks to appeal to those who want to look like they’ve got a rufty-tufty urban warrior, although the makeover was entirely cosmetic.

Now the Hyundai Inster Cross goes on sale in the UK, offered with a single spec and single powertrain option.

The Inster Cross comes with 17″ alloys, butch bumpers, side skirts and embossed black cladding, body-coloured mirrors and door handles, rear spoiler with integrated brake lights, LED rear lights, auto lights and wipers, LED running lights, LED headlights, heated door mirrors and roof rails.

Inside, there’s an electric glass sunroof, a host fo electric nannies including Blind Spot Collision, Surround View, Forwards Collision and Lane Keep, a pair of 10.25″ screens, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, wireless phone charging and unique grey cloth with lime yellow accents.

Power comes from a 49kWh battery powering a 114bhp electric motor promising range of 223 miles helped by a battery heating system and heat pump.

Five colour options are available, with Ivory White a freebie, Atlas White a £300 option, Abyss Black £600 and the two Matte colours – Amazons Green and Aero Silver – an £800 option. There’s also a Tech Pack on offer at £500 which adds V2L and Digital Key.

Ashley Andrew, President of Hyundai & Genesis UK, said:

With its distinct styling and segment-leading technology, INSTER is already an exciting proposition. The INSTER Cross only furthers that versatility and appeal with its bold design and added features, and continues to showcase Hyundai’s position as an industry leader in electrification.

Now on sale in the UK, the Hyundai Inster Cross is priced at £28,745.