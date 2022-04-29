Ineos Grenadier prices announced – starting at MORE than the Land Rover Defender

Ineos announces priding, specs and model range for the new Defender-inspired Grenadier, with the entry-level model from £49,000.

Having announced the dealer network for the new Grenadier, Ineos has followed up on its promise of model, price and spec details for the new Grenadier with the announcement that prices will start at £49,000.

Your £49k will buy you a two-seat commercial version which comes with either a 3.0-litre BW diesel of petrol engine, a load capacity of 2,088 litre and towing capacity of 3,500kg. It can also winch up to 5,500kg.

That makes the entry-level Grenadier some £3k more than the entry-level Land Rover Defender 90 Commercial but, to be fair, it’s more comparable to the 110 Commercial Defender which costs £4k more than the Grenadier. Still, it’s not a bargain-price workhorse by any means.

Opt for a ‘passenger’ version of the Grenadier and prices start at £52k, with the same capacities and abilities as the Commercial model but load capacity reduced to 1,152 litres.

If you want more than the basic Grenadier, then there’s the option of a couple of models inspired by Ineos-owned Belstaff’s clothing brand – the Grenadier Trialmaster and Fieldmaster models.

The Grenadier Trailmaster is built for more extreme off-roading, with front and rear diff locks, BFGoodrich All-Terrain tyres, raised air intakes and an auxiliary battery.

The Grenadier Fieldmaster is aimed at those with an ‘Adventure’ lifestyle and comes with ‘Smooth Pack’ which adds rear-view camera, puddle lamps, heated door mirrors and USB outlets, as well as 17″ alloys, Safari windows, leather and heated front seats. Both editions start at £59k.

The new Ineos Grenadier goes on sale in the UK next month.