Ineos Grenadier Quartermaster Pick-up arrives to extend the Grenadier range

The Ineos Grenadier debuts at the Goodwood Festival of Speed as Ineos extends the Grenadier range with a pick-up model.

A couple of weeks ago, we had a tease for a new model from Ineos, confirming the extension of the Ineos to include a Pick-up – the Ineos Grenadier Quartermaster.

Now, the Grenadier Quartermaster arrives at the Goodwood Festival of Speed and it’s pretty much what you’d expect – a longer version of the Grenadier with a pick-up bit at the back. Which does make the proportions look a bit odd.

At 305mm longer than the regular Grenadier, Ineos has created a pick-up with a load bay big enough for a standard Euro Pallet (1564mm by 1619mm) and with towing and payload capacities unchanged from the regular Grenadier at 3500kg towing, and 835kg and 760kg carrying capacity depending whether you opt for diesel or petrol power.

That means the Quartermaster won’t qualify as a commercial vehicle for business users looking to game the BIK charge by having a pick-up instead of an SUV. Which seems short-sighted, especially as prices start at £66k.

The load bed has a 1280mm wide tailgate which can support up to 225kg, tie-down points with utility rails (an option) and a 400W power supply for running electrical equipment.

Elsewhere is much the same as the regular Grenadier with a choice of BMW petrol or diesel engines, and is available as a base model for £66,125 or a Belstaff Edition for £73,715.