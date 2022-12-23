It looks like the BMW X5 xDrive45e PHEV is about to be replaced by the X5 xDrive50e

The BMW X5 xDrive45e PHEV looks set to be replaced by the X550e with a bigger battery, more range and more power.

Plug-in Hybrid cars have long been decried by EV anoraks – and former Nissan boss Carlos Ghosn – as a waste of resources, with additional complication and weight without doing anything for emissions as owners don’t plug in, and small batteries delivering very modest EV range.

But more rational voices point out that a PHEV can offer the best of both worlds, with emission-free driving in urban areas and no range anxiety – or struggles to find a working charger – on longer journies.

But until relatively recently, PHEVs did offer only a modest EV range, but more recently we’ve seen cars like the BMW xDrive45e come with a much bigger battery – 24kWh – delivering a usable EV range of over 50 miles, more than enough for most daily drives.

Now, BMW is going further with the X5’s PHEV powertrain, with the mid-life facelift for the X5 – due to be revealed in the coming months – delivering a new PHEV with the X5 xDrive50e replacing the xDrive 45e and delivering a bigger battery, greater EV range and a chunk more power.

According to BMW Blog, that will mean an increase in battery size to around 30kWh, an improvement in EV range to more than 60 miles and a big jump in power to around 490bhp. Although it appears there will be a price hike of around £6k.

The mid-life facelift (LCI) for the BMW X5 is expected to be revealed in February 2023.