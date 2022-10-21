It looks like the Kia Stinger will now go out of production in April 2023

The Kia Stinger – Kia’s rival for the BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe – will finally go out of production in April 2013 according to reports.

It’s five years since the Kia Stinger arrived as Kia took aim at the ‘premium’ market with a car which looked good enough to take on cars like the BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe.

Only a few years ago, the idea that Kia could deliver a car to compete would have been laughable, but times have changed and Kia (and Hyundai) are now battling in the Premium market with cars like the new electric EV6.

Perhaps the timing of the arrival of the Stinger was poor as the focus even in 2017 was already moving towards EVs, but the Stinger never really took off and sales have been slow.

Kia had a bash at updating the Stinger to make it more appealing in 2020, and in the UK the diesels and lower-powered petrol models were dropped with just the previous range-topping 3.3-litre GT S version remaining on sale.

Despite that update, last year we reported that Kia was planning to drop Stinger production completely in Q2 2022, but that now seems to have been put back to April 2023 according to a new report from Auto Times.

The Kia Stinger may be disappearing, but don’t bet against Kia returning with an electric four-door coupe to rival the BMW i4.