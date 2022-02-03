Jaguar and Land Rover with Pivi Pro follow the new Range Rover with ALEXA built-in

Jaguar and Land Rover are rolling out Amazon Alexa Voice Control to all models fitted with the latest Pivi Pro Infotainment.

Car makers’ voice controls have come on a long way, but they’re far from perfect, frustrating to use and often only good with fixed commands.

So the news that Jaguar Land Rover is following up the launch of Alexa Voice Control in the new Range Rover by rolling it out across the rest of the range is good news for Jaguar and Land Rover owners.

From now on all models in Jaguar and Land Rover’s range will be equipped with Alexa straight out of the factory, but JLR is also rolling it out to some 200,000 cars already on the road and fitted with the latest Pivi Pro infotainment with over-the-air updates.

JLR says they have worked with Amazon to ensure owners will get the same Alexa experience they’re used to at home, with the ability to play music, control Nav and much more.

JLR’s Alex Heslop said:

The seamless integration of Amazon Alexa with our Pivi Pro infotainment system gives customers simple, intuitive voice control of regularly used features, making the driving experience even more enjoyable. The fact we can also offer this new feature to existing customers proves the value of our software-over-the-air-updates.

For Jaguar and Land Rover owners with a car fitted with the older Touch Pro infotainment, they can now use Amazon Remote Skills for Alexa to check in on their car.