Jaguar is in HIBERNATION – NO new models until 2025?

It seems JLR’s ‘Reimagine’ plan will mean no new models from Jaguar until 2025, with the current Jaguar range simplified in the meantime.

We should have seen a new electric Jaguar XJ by now, but JLR decided to bin the new XJ EV and seek a new way forward with its ‘Reimagine’ plan, despite having already ‘revealed’ the electric XJ and J-Pace.

The plan, for Jaguar, is to move upmarket and challenge the likes of Bentley and Porsche with a new range of electric Jaguars using a new EV-specific Platform.

But it seems, according to Le Monde, that Jaguar is going into a sort of hibernation until 2025, with no new electric Jaguars planned for a debut before then, and the current range of Jaguars – XE, XF, E-Pace, F-Pace, F-Type and i-Pace – delivering a simplified range in the meantime.

Of course, JLR does have the advantage of Land Rover to help keep the coffers satisfied, and the new Defender and new Range Rover – which have pushed Land Rover’s prices up in their latest iteration – will help JLR’s bottom line more, always assuming there are enough ‘Chips’ to satisfy demand.

But is hibernating Jaguar a sensible route to go? We can see the logic of not wanting overlap between the ‘old’ Jaguar and the ‘new’ electric, luxury Jaguars, but don’t JLR run the risk of the Jaguar brand becoming irrelevant in its Hiatus?