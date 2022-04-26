Jaguar XE, XF and XF Sportbrake get new 300 SPORT model

Jaguar announces additions to the XF and XE range, with a new 300 Sport model offered in the XE, XF and XF Sportbrake ranges.

Earlier this month we had some actual Jaguar News – a rarity these days – as Jaguar revealed the new F-Pace 300 SPORT and 400 SPORT models.

Not exactly news designed to set pulses racing, we admit, but the F-Pace is a decent offering and the SPORT trim – with a 3.0-litre diesel in the diesel 300 SPORT and six-pot petrol 400 SPORT – is an appealing thing.

Now, Jaguar has decided to extend the SPORT offering to its saloons (and estate) with a new 300 SPORT trim now on offer for the XE, XF and XF Sportbrake.

But, as Jaguar seems to have lost interest in delivering performance versions of the XE and XF, the 300 SPORT versions come with a decent, if not exactly ‘Sporty’, 2.0-litre diesel four-pot, rather than the six-pot engines in the F-Pace 300 SPORT, AWD and delivers 0-62mph in the XE, XF and XF Sportbarke of 5.9s, 6.1s and 6.2s respectively.

The 300 SPORT models come with Black Pack, Gloss Black roof and privacy glass, 20″ Dark Satin Alloys, choice of premium paint and Monogram Aluminium (XE) and Satin Charcoal (XF) veneers. A sliding panoramic roof is an option on the XE and XF – and a fixed one on the Sportbrake – with Pivi Pro Infotainment now with Alexa.

Order books for the new XE and XF 300 SPORT models open on Thursday, with the XE 300 SPORT from £42,345, the XF 300 SPORT from £47,730 and the XF 300 SPORT Sportbrake from £49,005.