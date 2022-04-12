New Jaguar F-PACE 300 SPORT and 400 SPORT arrive to top the F-Pace range

Jaguar reveals new range-topping models for the F-Pace range, with a new diesel F-Pace 300 Sport and petrol F-Pace 400 Sport. Prices from £62,250.

Actual Jaguar News is rather thin on the ground as Jaguar sits in self-imposed hibernation as it develops a new range of electric cars due to start arriving in 2025. But today there is actual Jaguar news, although, of course, it’s titivation for an existing model – the F-Pace – rather than anything actually new.

The F-Pace model range sees the arrival of an F-Pace 300 Sport with a six-pot mild-hybrid diesel engine, and an F-Pace 400 Sport with six-pot petrol to top the F-Pace range (well, aside from the F-Pace SVR, which sort of stands alone).

The new F-Pace Sport models come with 21″ gloss black alloys, Black Pack, Privacy glass and gloss black roof rails, with an interior featuring heated electric ventilated seats, ebony suede cloth headliner, satin Charcoal Ash veneers, panoramic roof and premium lighting.

The MHEV six-pot diesel in the 300 Sport delivers 296bhp and 479lb/ft of torque, enough for 0-62mph in 6.1 seconds and the promise of 38.2mpg. The MHEV six-pot petrol in the 400 Sport comes with 394bhp and 406lb/ft of torque and hits 62mph in 5.1 seconds.

Adam Hatton, Jaguar Exterior Design Director, said:

Developing the new 300 SPORT and 400 SPORT models gave us the opportunity to subtly accentuate the F-PACE’s inherently assertive, purposeful design and deliver an even more confident on-road presence, while beautiful, rich materials – including meticulously-crafted veneers – make the interiors even more luxurious. Together with the quiet, effortless performance from the six-cylinder engines, the new F-PACE 300 SPORT and 400 SPORT will make every journey extraordinary.

The Jaguar F-Pace 300 Sport is now on sale from £62,250 and the F-Pace 400 Sport from £68,250.