James Bond Aston Martin DB5 replica stunt car sells for £2.9million

A replica Aston Martin DB5 stunt car which featured in No Time To Die fetches £2.9 million at auction in London in aid of charity.

Back in July, we reported on a charity auction featuring cars and more from 60 years of James Bond films, with the headline lots undoubtedly Aston Martins.

Now parts of the James Bond stuff auction have concluded, and the Astons did particularly well, especially the Aston Martin DB5 stunt car which featured in No Time To Die, despite it being a replica.

The estimate for the DB5, donated to the auction by Aston Martin Lagonda, was a not inconsiderable £1.5-2.0 million, and it came with scars from filming and gadgets including a rotating number plate, retractable headlights, pop-out machine guns and firing prop bomblets.

But with all that, and despite the DB5 being a replica, it sold for £2.9 million to a telephone bidder with the proceeds going to the Prince’s Trust, The Prince of Wales’s Charitable Fund and three charities supporting members of UK Special Forces.

But the replica DB5 wasn’t the only James Bond Aston up for grabs, with two other Astons selling to benefit charity.

A 1981 Aston Martin V8 driven by Daniel Craig in No Time to Die was donated by EON Productions – similar to the one in The Living Daylights – sold for £630,000 (mid-estimate) with proceeds going to UNHCR, and an Aston Martin DBS Superleggera 007 Edition sold for £403,200 with proceeds going to the Royal Foundation of The Prince and Princess of Wales.

The live James Bond auction is now done and dusted, but the online sale of 35 further lots continues until James Bond Day – 5 October, 60 years since the premiere of Dr No.