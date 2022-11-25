JLR CUTS production of Jaguar F-Pace, Range Rover Velar and Evoque and Land Rover Discovery Sport

Jaguar Land Rover plans to increase production of the new Range Rover and Range Rover Sport by cutting production of other models.

Car makers are struggling to build the number of cars demand is still delivering as Covid and Chips and the Ukraine situation all conspire to stymie production volumes.

That said, some premium car makers are profiting as a result, with BMW and Mercedes posting revenues this year which are double last year thanks, in part, to the prioritisation of more expensive and high-margin cars.

So it seems BMW and Mercedes are managing the storm of hurdles well, unlike JLR which is sitting on a huge order bank of over 200,000 – mainly for the Range Rover, Range Rover Sport and Land Rover Defender – but not seeming to make a dent thanks to parts shortages.

Now, according to the Guardian, JLR is going further to get production of the new Range Rover and Range Rover Sport – and the Land Rover Defender – ramped up by taking decisive action and significantly cutting production of other, less in demand, models.

JLR plans to cut production of the Range Rover Velar and Jaguar F-Pace at Solihull for three months from the start of January by moving from two-shift working to one and adding an extra shift for producing Range Rover panels, and dropping a shift at Halewood too for the Range Rover Evoque and Discovery Sport.

That action will, presumably, free up parts and chips for Range Rover and Range Rover Sport production in Solihull, and free up chips for use in the Land Rover Defender built in Slovakia.