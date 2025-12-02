Kia EV2 Debuts in January to take on RIVALS like the VW ID. Polo, Renault 4 and more

The Kia EV2 will debut on 9 January in Brussels as a small electric Urban SUV to tackle rivals like the VW ID. Polo and Renault 4.

Back at the start of the year, the Kia EV2 Concept was revealed to preview the arrival of a new entry-level Urban SUV to take on competition like the VW ID. Polo, Renault 4 and Citroen e-C3.

Now, the Kia EV2 is teased ahead of its arrival in Brussels on 9 January, and judging by the ‘Sheet over the car’ teaser image (above) Kia sent, it’s looking very close to the concept.

So you can expect a small urban SUV looking much like a smaller EV3, with new light treatments, smooth surfacing and a bit of butch cladding, and an interior similar to the EV3 with three screens – driver, infotainment and climate.

No official word on what underpins the EV2, but it’s likely to be a 58kWh battery powering a single electric motor good for 201bhp

Marc Hedrich, President & CEO of Kia Europe, said:

With the EV2, we reaffirm our commitment to make electric mobility truly accessible to a broader audience – without compromise. This compact SUV delivers the innovation and the spirit of our larger EVs while fitting seamlessly into everyday life in Europe. Designed, developed, and soon to be produced in Europe, we are confident that the EV2 will play a pivotal role in shaping the future of responsible mobility across the region.

As well as revealing the EV2 in Brussels, Kia will also reveal ‘GT’ versions of the EV3, the EV4 Hatchback, and the EV5.