Kia EV2 goes on sale to CHALLENGE rivals like the Renault 4, Ford Puma Gen-E and Peugeot E-2008

The new electric Kia EV2 goes on sale with a choice of two battery sizes and four trim levels. Costs from £24,245.

The Kia EV2 – Kia’s newest and smallest EV – made its debut back in January , and now Kia has put it on sale in the UK to challenge rivals in a crowded segment, like the Renault 4, Ford Puma Gen-E and Peugeot E-2008, and at competitive prices starting at £24,245.

That £24k starting price, and all other prices quoted, are based on the likely ECG the EV2 will get, with Kia reckoning the bigger 61kWh models will get the full £3,750 grant – because it’s built in Europe – with the smaller 42.2kWh battery model only getting the £1,500 ECG. Until the ECG grant is confirmed, Kia is matching it with their own ‘Reservation Saving’.

The upshot of the ECG saving means the cheapest model – the Kia EV2 Air (from £24,245) – has the bigger 61kWh battery but a less powerful 133bhp single electric motor, range of 280 miles, ‘Air’ styling, parking sensors, heated front seats, 12.3″ driver display, 12.3″ Infotainment, 5.3″ Climate display, Auto lights and wipers and electric door mirrors.

Next up is the EV2 First Edition (from £28,995) – the only model with the smaller battery – which comes with a single 144bhp electric motor, 18″ alloys, LED headlights, Privacy Glass, electric driver’s seat, wireless phone charging, Harmon Kardon Sound and the usual safety nannies.

If you want a bit of a sporty take, the EV2 GT-Line (from £28,995) gets GT styling, 19″ alloys, two-tone faux leather and Adaptive High Beam, with the range-topping EV2 GT-Line S (from £32,595) adding sunroof, electric passenger seat, customisable ambient lighting, V2L and Smart Parking.

Order books for the Kia EV2 are now open, with first deliveries due later in the year.