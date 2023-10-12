Kia EV3 and EV4 Concepts preview Kia’s next electric models

At Kia’s EV Day in Korea, the warps have come off two new Kia EV Concepts – the EV3 and EV4 – previewing new, cheaper EVs from Kia.

Kia already has the EV6 on sale, the EV9 on the way and the new EV5 following, but all are on the pricey side (as are all EVs).

Now, it seems Kia’s next wave of EV-badged models are going to be at the lower end of the EV price range, with concept versions of the Kia EV3 and Kia EV4 revealed at Kia’s EV Day in Korea.

The Kia EV3 Concept

Looking not unlike a Kia EV9 on a boil wash, it’s clear Kia intended to make even their most ‘affordable’ EV stylish and a bit funky, with the EV3 getting a short nose and long, gently sloping roof, lots of angles, straight-edged wheel arch surrounds and similar treatment for the wheels. It all looks like a perfectly production-ready car.

Inside, things are a bit more concept and a bit less production, with a clean dashboard with a single-panel screen, a choice of ‘Modes’ – Focus, Social, Storage and Refreshing – with sliding seats and tables creating the ‘mood’, lots of ‘sustainable’ materials including mushrooms to clothe the cabin.

Kia has given no indication of the powertrain for the EV3.

Kia EV4 Concept

Just like Volvo, Kia seemed to be running down the road of only SUVs and high-riders with their EV offerings, but the EV4 Concept is more a saloon than anything else, much in the mould of the Polestar 2. Although Kia doesn’t want you to consider it a saloon. But it is.

It features a coupe-like roof, steeply sloping bonnet, headlights out on the front wings, exaggerated bulging wings, a bit of a roof-mounted spoiler and similar treatment around the wheel arches as the EV3.

Inside, which, just like the EV3, is also more concept-like than the exterior, with a minimalist dashboard, a pair of screens under a single panel and some physical buttons sliding away to keep things clean and more recycled materials – including recycled cotton, dyed with walnut shells.

We’re probably at least eighteen months away from either the EV3 or EV4 going in to production, and it seems likely that what we see here – apart from the interior – will be very much what we get in production models.