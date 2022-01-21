Kia EV6 is What Car? Car of the Year – wins too for BMW, Ford, Porsche, Volvo and more

The electric Kia EV6 is the What Car? Car of the Year, with multiple wins too for BMW – five wins – and Ford – three wins.

It’s What Car? Car of the Year time again, and this year’s winner is…the electric Kia EV6.

It’s no surprise in the current climate that an electric car wins the What Car? COTY gong, but actually the Kia EV6 is a very good electric car, even if, like most EVs, it’s too expensive for the average buyer.

But with 328 miles of range – and close, temperature permitting, in the real world – rapid charging, lots of space and Kia’s long warranty, it’s about as good as ‘normal’ EVs get. Just a shame its starts at over £40k.

What Car? editor Steve Huntingford said:

Once again, Kia has set a new benchmark for an electric vehicle. The EV6 is a terrific all-rounder that answers electric car buyers’ questions around range and charging times brilliantly, and which offers terrific space, refinement and value for money.

Other big winners include BMW with five gongs – best Luxury SUV (with the BMW X5), Executive car (BMW 3 Series), Luxury car (BMW 5 Series), Coupé (BMW 4 Series) and Convertible (BMW 4 Series Convertible) – and Ford with three gongs – Small SUV (Ford Puma), Sports SUV (Ford Puma ST) and Pick-up (Ford Ranger).

Other winners include Tesla for the Model 3 (Large EV), Volvo for the XC40 Recharge T4 9Best Family SUV), Porsche for the Taycan Cross Turismo 4 S (Performance Car) and Porsche Cayman GTS (Sports Car) and Lexus for the NX 450h+ F Sport (Best Hybrid).

Something for everyone.