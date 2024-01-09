Kia previews a new range of versatile electric ‘PBV’ vans to turn van users on to EVs

Kia is heading down the electric van road with a vengeance, revealing versatile concept electric vans – PV1, PV5 and PV7 – at CES.

Van makers, just like car makers, are being forced down the EV road, and despite tax breaks demand for electric vans is dismal.

In fact, in the whole of 2023, just 5.9 per cent of sales of vans was electric – zero growth from 2022 – with almost 92 per cent powered by diesel.

But despite the almost complete absence of interest in electric vans, white van man is going to have no choice other than electric power in the coming years, and Kia is gearing up to meet the future.

Revealed at CES 2024 in Las Vegas, Kia’s new range of electric vans is underpinned by Kia’s Platform Beyond Vehicle (PBV) architecture and comes in three versions, PV1, PV5 and PV7, although Kia revealed more than one version of the PV5 (range shown above).

The first to arrive will be the PV5 in 2025 and will be offered in various guises like a panel van (think E-Transit Custom) and mini-bus, with the flexible platform using a fixed point cabin and allowing the changing of what goes on behind to suit needs – and future needs – as well as custom options to come.

The PV5 will be joined by the PV7 – like a full-size electric Transit – and the PV1 which is a ‘last-mile’ compact delivery vehicle.

Kia says their new electric van range is all about a dedicated business system to integrate vehicle software and enhanced connectivity between vehicles to enable a software fleet, reducing costs and lowering downtime.

Kia say its ‘Esy Swap’ technology allows the vehicle to transform its purpose with interchangeable bodies connected to the lower part by hybrid electromagnetic and mechanical coupling tech, easily changing, for example, a panel van in to a mini bus.

Ho Sung Song, Kia President and CEO, said:

Kia’s PBV business represents our vision of going beyond the traditional concept of automobiles by fulfilling the unmet needs of diverse customers and communities through optimised vehicles and services catering to specific market and business circumstances.

There’s no information yet on what electric powertrains will be on offer in Kia’s new electric van range.