Kia reveals prices and specs for UPDATED Kia XCeed

Kia revealed a bit of an update for the Kia XCeed back in July, and it’s now going on sale with prices starting at £22,995.

The tweaks Kia has wrought to deliver a facelift for the XCeed are standard facelift fodder, with tweaked grille, lights, wheels and more screenage, as well as the addition of a new GT-Line S trim level to replace the old range-topping ‘4’ trim.

The UK is limited to just two powertrain options, with 1.5-litre petrol with 158bhp or a 1.6-litre PHEV with 141bhp promising up to 37 miles of EV range.

Available trim levels for the updated XCeed are now ‘2’, ‘3’ and GT-Line S, with ‘2’ offering 16″ alloys, LED headlights, 8″ infotainment, electric windows, reversing camera, Cruise and safety stuff like city, pedestrian and cyclist recognition. Prices start at £22,995.

Move up to the XCeed ‘3’ and you get 18″ alloys, 10.25″ infotainment, Privacy Glass, auto wipers, electric mirrors, cloth and fake leather trim, heated front seats, Climate, Keyless and rear parking sensors. Prices are from £25,495.

The new range-topping GT-Line S trim comes with GT-Line body kit and 18″ alloys, Panoramic roof, leather/suede upholstery, memory driver’s seat, heated outer rear seats, ‘Smart’ tailgate, wireless phone charging, Smart Park Assists, Blind Spot and Intelligent Speed. Prices are from £29,995.

All the above apply to XCeeds with the 1.5-litre petrol, with the PHEV only available in ‘3’ trim with the addition of unique 16″ alloys, black and satin chrome close grille, Smart Cruise with Stop/Go and Drive Mode Select. Prices are from £32,595.

Now on sale, the new XCeed will start arriving with customers by the end of September.