Kia Stonic gets a new LOOK to tempt buyers away from the Ford Puma, Nissan Juke and more

The new Kia Stonic arrives with new looks. upgraded tech, new interior and a choice of ICE and Mild Hybrid powertrains.

The Kia Stonic sits in a crowded marketplace, competing against cars like the Ford Puma, Nissan Juke, Renault Captur and more, but despite arriving in 2017 , it’s still much the same offering and looking a bit dated.

To address its dated looks, Kia has now given the Stonic a facelift to bring it up to date – although it’s basically the same car – with new tech, new looks and new interior.

The fresh look comes courtesy of Kia’s ‘Opposited United’ design direction, with a new front end similar to Kia’s latest models with Star Map Lighting, LED DLRs and a bigger grille, with a new tailgate, new taillights and new bumpers, as well as new alloys and new paint options – Adventurous Green and Yacht Blue.

Inside, the Stonic gets Kia’s familiar dual-screen layout with a 12.3″ screen for driver display and another 12.3″ screen for infotainment, a new steering wheel, a titivated centre console and wireless phone charging.

Under the bonnet, there’s a choice of a 99bhp 1.0-litre T-GDI petrol or a 113bhp mild hybrid version, both offered with either a six-speed manual or a seven-speed auto ‘box.

New tech on offer includes more ADAS stuff like Blind Spot Collision Avoidance and Safe Exit Warning, as well as Smart Cruise and Digital Key.

Sjoerd Knipping, CEO Kia Europe. said:

The new Stonic is the perfect example of how Kia brings elevated design and upper-segment technology to the mainstream market. The Stonic is a stylish and smart solution for drivers across Europe who want more from their compact crossovers.