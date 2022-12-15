Kia Stonic Quantum Special Edition adds equipment and cosmetic titivations

Kia delivers a ‘Quantum’ special edition of its small Stonic SUV, adding equipment and cosmetic titivations. Costs from £21,600.

Kia‘s on a mission to deliver a range of electric cars as the UK heads inexorably towards a deadline just seven years away banning the sale of ICE cars.

But with plenty of ICE cars still on sale Kia needs to keep the tills ringing, so it’s rolled out a limited-edition model of its perhaps least appreciated car, the Kia Stonic small SUV, dubbed Kia Stonic Quantum.

The new Stonic Quantum is, says Kia, designed to offer maximum value for cost-conscious customers, and sits in the Stonic range above the GT-Line and below the ‘3’ trim level.

Pitched at the same price as the tonic GT-Line, £21,600, the Quantum gets treated to additional goodies including heated front seats, heated steering wheel, Smart Key with start/stop and auto wipers with cosmetic titivations including a Storm Grey with yellow roof paint job, new black cloth and fake leather seats with yellow inserts and a yellow interior package.

The rest of the standard equipment is decent too, including 17″ alloys, auto AirCon, 8″ infotainment with Nav, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, Privacy glass, LED rear lights and a plethora of safety stuff like Forward Collison, Hill Start and Lane Keep.

Hobson’s choice of engine options in the Quantum is a 1.0-litre T-GDI petrol good for 99bhp and mated to a six-speed manual box.

The new Kia Stonic Quantum is now on sale.