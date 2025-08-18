Lamborghini Fenomeno is Lamborghini’s latest ‘FEW OFF’ creation – and its most powerful

The Lamborghini Fenomeno is Lamborghini’s latest ‘Few Off’ creation, based on the Lamborghini Revuelto and boasting 1,065 bhp.

Lamborghini does limited-run models like no other car company, with a regular trickle of ‘specials’ based on production cars, but with a whopping price tag and limited numbers, from the Lamborghini Reventon to the Countach LPI 800-4

Now it’s time for a new ‘Few Off’ with the arrival of the Lamborghini Fenomeno, a limited-run of 29 cars with more power than any Lamborghini before and expected to cost around £3 million.

Under the skin, it’s a Revuelto with a 6.5-litre V12, but here the V12 gets a 10bhp boost and the electric motors an additional 54bhp to deliver a combined 1065bhp, making the Fenomeno the most powerful Lamborghini so far and good for 0-62mph in 2.4 seconds.

The titivated looks come courtesy of a new carbon fibre body with just the glasshouse carried over from the Revuelto, making the Fenomeno longer and wider with an active rear wing, ducts and vents, roof scoop, exposed V12 on display and huge tail pipes. Inside is pretty much the same as the Revuelto but with added carbon fibre, higher quality materials and lightweight bucket seats.

Lamborghinis is actually building 30 units, but one is off to the Lamborghini Museum in Bologna, so just 29 will hit the road.