Land Rover adds new range-topping HST trim to the Range Rover Velar offerings

The Range Rover Velar HST arrives as a range-topping sporty model with either a 300PS diesel or 400PS petrol engine.

Just a few days ago, we had actual Jaguar News (very thin on the ground at the moment) with the arrival of new Sport versions of the Jaguar F-Pace, and now its Land Rover equivalent comes in for a similar update with the arrival of the range-topping Range Rover Velar HST.

Just like the F-Pace Sport, the new Velar HST – which is based on the Velar R-Dynamic – comes with JLR’s most powerful six-pot engines, with a 296bhp MHEV in the diesel D300 and a 394bhp MHEV in the petrol P400, both engines featuring a belt-integrated generator which recoups energy and stores it in a 48v battery.

Tweaks to the look of the Velar include a black contrast roof and exterior black pack, unique 21″ alloys, privacy glass and a new colour option – Arrois Grey (in the Velar photo above).

Inside gets a few tweaks too, with a black Suedecloth headliner and steering wheel and sliding panoramic roof, and the Velar comes within electronic air suspension with Adaptive Dynamics for improved performance.

Land Rover’s Finbar McFall said:

The new Range Rover Velar HST offers a combination of carefully curated design enhancements and chassis features; to add to its breadth of capability, without compromising its trademark refinement and comfort.

The new Range Rover Velar HST is now on sale, with the Velar D300 HST staring at £69,865 and the Velar P400 HST from £73,815.