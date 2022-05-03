Land Rover Defender 30th Anniversary Edition is a US-only limited edition Defender

Land Rover has revealed the Land Rover Defender 30th Anniversary Edition for the US, celebrating 30 years since the arrival of the Defender.

Whatever the sceptics predicted about the fate of Land Rover’s ‘New’ Defender, it’s been a huge success for JLR, with big order books and almost universal praise despite eschewing its ‘basic’ roots.

But however impressive sales for the new Defender are – and they are very impressive – there’s always room to tempt buyers in with a limited edition special, so Land Rover USA has revealed this, the Land Rover Defender 30th Anniversary Edition, a run of 500 units to celebrate 30 years since the arrival of the Defender.

Those of you with any knowledge of the Defender will immediately question the anniversary because it’s 40 years (well, in 2023) since the Defender arrived to replace the last of the Land Rover Series models. But, in the US, the Defender didn’t arrive until 1993, hence the ’30 Year Special’.

This 30 Year Special is based on the new Defender P300 S, and aims to evoke the 1993 Defender 110 First Edition, which was the first US Defender, with a Fuji White paint job, ebony grained leather, White Powdercoat Cross Car Beam, 18″ gloss white steelies and heritage badging.

It comes equipped with Expedition Roof Rack, Classic Mud Flaps, Rubber Mats, Fixed Side Steps, Deployable Ladder, Wheel Arch Extensions, as well as Cold Climate Pack, Tow Pack, Black Exterior Pack and Off-Road Pack.

Joe Eberhardt, JLR’s US boss, said:

The Defender 30th Anniversary Edition is a modern classic which pays homage to the heritage of 1993 Defender 110 First Edition. This Edition celebrates the Defender model legacy here in North America, while offering technology and features that the adventurers of today expect in a new vehicle.

The new Defender 30th starts at $75k (£60k) in the US, and don’t be surprised to see a similar offering in the UK to celebrate 40 years of the Defender shortly.