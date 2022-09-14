Land Rover Defender 75th Limited Edition – does what it says on the tin

Land Rover reveals the Defender 75th Limited Edition to celebrate 75 years since the arrival of the original Series 1 in 1948. Costs from £85,995.

No one can accuse Land Rover of ignoring the Defender‘s heritage – or cashing in on it – so, despite having trouble actually building cars, Land Rover has launched a limited edition Defender to celebrate 75 years since the Series 1 arrived as simply the Land Rover in 1948.

Catchily badged the Land Rover Defender 75th Limited Edition, it’s a cosmetically titivated and equipment-enhanced offering from Land Rover, available with a choice of two engines and in 90 or 110 versions (not as a 130).

The most obvious cosmetic titivation is the Grasmere Green paint job, which extends to the alloys and interior, with Ceres Silver bumpers, 75 Years graphic and Privacy glass.

The Grasmere Green hue extends to the Cross Car Bean, which gets a 75 years etching too, with seats finished in Resist Ebony and the ‘Hockey Stick’ with Robustec material.

Land Rover’s Stuart Frith said:

This new Limited Edition captures the spirit of the past 75 years, with its colour and detailing, and fuses it with innovative new technology such as Hybrid Electric power, Configurable Terrain Response, software over the air updates and unrivalled all-terrain capability.

Based on the Defender HSE, the 75th comes with 3D camera, Terrain Response, Meridian Sound, MAtric LED headlights, 11.4″ Pivi Pro Infotainment, HUD and wireless phone charger, with folding fabric roof or optional panoramic roof, with the interior getting heated electric memory seats in the front, heated steering wheel and three-zone Climate. Towing Pack, headlight power wash, electrically adjustable steering column and Secure Tracker Pro are all included.

Available in 90 or 110 body styles, engine choice is limited to the D300 diesel (90 or 100) and P400e PHEV (110 only), with prices for the 90 from £85,995 and the 100 from £89,995.

The Land Rover Defender 75th Limited Edition is now on sale (you can go here to configure it), but with Land Rover’s waiting list of a year, it’s going to be the Land Rover Defender 76 by the time it arrives.