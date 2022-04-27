Land Rover Defender-inspired Ineos Grenadier UK dealer network announced

The Ineos Grenadier – Jim Ratcliffe’s ‘Proper’ new Land Rover Defender – will go on sale in May as Ineos reveals a network of 24 UK dealers.

Whether you think the original Land Rover Defender-inspired 4×4 Ineos Grenadier is a better bet than Land Rover’s own re-invention of the Defender rather depends on what use you make of it.

Clearly, the Grenadier is meant to be as able off-road as the original and be a robust workhorse, but with modern BMW engines and price tags likely to be as steep as the new Defender it looks s et to be both complicated and expensive.

That said, it’s a huge achievement, in just a few years, to go from an idea on the back of a fag packet in a pub to full-scale production of an all-new vehicle, even if a lot of the tech and goodies are bought-in.

Now, as Ineos reveals pricing for the new Grenadier will be released in the coming days, and will go on sale in May, we get to see the dealer network which will support the Grenadier in the UK.

The dealers include Cambrai, Harwoods and Jardine, with Ineos declaring the majority of customers in the UK will be within a 45-minute drive of an outlet, with all outlets receiving intensive Ineos training and help in setting up in advance of customers hitting their showrooms.

Ineos’ Gary Pearson said:

We have worked tirelessly for over a year to find retail partners in the UK that share our enthusiasm and excitement for the Grenadier. They understand 4X4 users and their requirements, and have a proven track record for exceptional customer service. Together with these partners, we look forward to providing Grenadier customers with the advice, guidance and support they need.

Ineos Grenadier UK Retailers

Bowker, Ribble Valley

Busseys, Attleborough

Cambria, Birmingham

Cambria, Edinburgh

Car Barn, Beamish

Chandlers, Belton

Chandlers, Horncastle

Compass, Bridgwater

Day’s, Neath

Denton, Skipton

Endeavour, Gerrards Cross

Halliwell Jones, Chester Harwoods, Portsmouth

Heritage, Dorchester

Heritage, Gloucester

Hollybrook, Belfast

Jardine, Colchester

Jardine, Sevenoaks

JT Hughes, Telford

Lloyd, Carlisle

Ocean, Plymouth

Sandicliffe, Nottingham

Northampton, retailer confirmed

West London, retailer confirmed