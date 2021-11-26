Land Rover Defender V8 Bond Edition up for £250,000 at Land Rover Main Dealer

The Land Rover Defender V8 Bond Edition cashes in on the James Bond franchise, but it’ll now cost you at least £250k if you want one.

No one can blame Jaguar Land Rover for cashing in on its James Bond franchise connections, and the reveal of the Land Rover Defender V8 Bond Edition was as fitting a way to do it as any.

Naturally, Land Rover chose to base their Bond Edition Defender on the range-topping V8, making it available in very limited numbers worldwide – and just 15 for the UK – and costing £105k for the 90 (just five for the UK) and £110k for the 110 (with 10 for the UK).

The Bond titivations weren’t huge but included an Extended Black Pack, Blue Calipers, ‘Defender 007’ badges and treadplates, 007 Puddle Lights, Bond startup graphic and 22″ Gloss Black Alloys.

With Defenders in short supply, and demand high, prices are strong for used and pre-reg Defenders, but it seems prices of the Bond Edition Defender have gone completely mad.

A Land Rover Main Dealer in London currently has one of the five Defender 90 Bond Edition models up for grabs, with 200 miles on the clock, for a frankly mad £250,000. Yes, you read that right – a quarter of a million pounds for a V8 Defender. If you think that’s strong, an independent specialist in Kent also has one up for £300k.

Desirable though the V8 Defender is, especially in Bond Edition spec, you’d have to be mad to pay so much for a £100k car, and face the prospect of losing at least £150k when the chip shortage ends.