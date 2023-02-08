Land Rover reveals the limited-run Range Rover SV Lansdowne Edition. It’s not cheap.

The Range Rover SV Lansdowne Edition is revealed by Land Rover in Mayfair as a limited-run of 16 Range Rover SVs at £250,000.

It’s not exactly a secret that Land Rover is prioritising the build of its range-topping models – Range Rover, Range Rover Sport and Defender – and that its prices are moving upwards at a quite alarming rate.

The new Range Rover now starts at £100,000, and there’s ample scope to spend far more as you move up to Autobiography and LWB models.

But sitting above the regular Range Rover offerings is the Range Rover SV where the starting point is £150,000, and if you want a LWB V8 the starting point is £180,000. But if you want to be even more extravagant, Land Rover’s SVO division is happy to empty your bank account further still.

We’ve already seen a £300,000 Range Rover SV pop up at Monterey last summer for the US market, and now the UK gets to join the big ticket SV party with the new Range Rover SV Lansdowne Edition, a relative snip at just £250,000. Although all 16 are sold.

Revealed at Land Rover’s new Mayfair Boutique, the Lansdowne Edition comes with Lansdowne Grey Gloss paint, Corris Grey roof and door mirrors, 23″ Black Satin Alloys, hand-made black chrome metal script badging, SV puddler lamps, tailgate event suite and black Land Rover oval and white SV oval.

Inside, there’s SV bespoke Rosewood and near aniline leather, satin black ceramic controls, Moonlight chrome accents, black anodised finisher and ‘Lansdowne’ illuminated treadplates.

JLR’s Patrick McGillycuddy said:

The profound desirability of our products has never been so apparent. All 16 of the exquisite Range Rover SV Lansdowne Editions have been sold ahead of reveal, truly demonstrating the appeal of our luxury brands. Our new Mayfair boutique provides concierge levels of personal service in a modern, luxury environment – it’s totally unique.